MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A replacement for the Milwaukee Bucks head coach vacancy has reportedly been filled by Toronto Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin, sources say.

According to lead NBA Insider for The Athletic and Stadium Shams Charania, the Bucks are set to hire Griffin as the replacement for Mike Budenholzer.

Charania also stated that sources reported that after Nick Nurse pulled out of the process, the Bucks were deciding between Griffin and Golden State assistant Kenny Atkinson to be the franchise’s next head coach.

Griffin played in the NBA from 1999 to 2008 and began his coaching career as an assistant with Milwaukee from 2008-2010.

This is a developing story, Local 5 will provide an update when additional announcements are made.