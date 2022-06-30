MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – When the opening bell of NBA free agency sounded at 5 p.m. CT Thursday, the Bucks were ready to make their moves.

The front office took an aggressive approach to retaining the roster and building around star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, re-signing three players and adding a sharp-shooting wing to the fold.

Milwaukee brought back forward Bobby Portis (4 years/$49 million, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski), Wesley Matthews and Jevon Carter Thursday.

The Bucks made only one new addition in the opening hours of free agency – Utah Jazz wing Joe Ingles, a 3-and-D player that adds another dimension to Milwaukee’s lethal perimeter shooting.

Portis, the key piece this offseason, declined his $4.56 million player option Wednesday, but multiple reports indicated he would always stay with the Bucks.

Ingles joins draft pick Marjon Beauchamp as new additions to the roster this week.