Reports: Bucks to re-sign Lopez, Middleton and Hill, while Brogdon traded to Pacers

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – DECEMBER 21: Malcolm Brogdon #13 of the Milwaukee Bucks dribbles against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on December 21, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Bucks front office was busy when NBA Free Agency opened up Sunday afternoon.

According to ESPN, Milwaukee will re-sign Brook Lopez, Khris Middleton and George Hill. Meanwhile, the Bucks will send Malcolm Brogdon to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for a first-round and two future second round picks. Brogdon will reportedly sign a 4-year, $85 million deal with the Pacers.

As for the free agents returning to the Bucks, the franchise is doing its best to bring back most of its members who were part of their 60-win season last year. Brook Lopez has agreed to sign a 4-year, $52 million deal to stay with the team. Lopez became a big part in the team’s turnaround on both ends of the court, setting career highs in 3-point makes, attempts and percentage last year. He averaged 12.5 points and 2.2 blocks per game.

Khris Middleton will now enter his seventh year with the team, as he has agreed to re-sign with Milwaukee in a 5-year, $178 million deal. In a column published on EPSN, Middleton sighted there was some “unfinished business” left for him to do.

“The goal wasn’t to reach the Eastern Conference finals… we are on a mission to win a championship,” Middleton wrote. “I want to be a part of that mission, which is why I am staying here in Milwaukee for the next five years.”

As for George Hill, the veteran point guard was supposedly waived two days ago, but has now also re-signed with Milwaukee on a 3-year, $29 million deal according to the Athletic. The 33-year-old averaged 7.6 points and 2.3 assists per game in a season split between the Bucks and Cavaliers.