REPORTS: Bucks to waive center DeMarcus Cousins

Milwaukee Bucks’ DeMarcus Cousins gestures after making a shot during the first half of the team’s NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

MILWAUKEE, Wis (WFRV) – According to reports from The Athletic’s Shams Charania and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Milwaukee Bucks plan to waive center DeMarcus Cousins. This comes ahead of the league-wide deadline to guarantee non-guaranteed contracts for the rest of the season on Friday.

Cousins has been competitive and productive through 17 games for the Bucks this season, averaging around nine points and 5.5 rebounds in those 17 games. But according to Bucks general manager Jon Horst, Milwaukee wants to keep the optionality of an open roster spot ahead of the February 10th trade deadline.