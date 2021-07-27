Christian Yelich tests positive for COVID-19

Milwaukee Brewers’ Christian Yelich, left, hits a single during the first inning of a baseball game in front of Philadelphia Phillies’ J.T. Realmuto (10), Monday, May 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Milwaukee, WIS (WFRV) – The Milwaukee Brewers have placed outfielder Christian Yelich on the COVID-19 Injured List. Utility man Jace Peterson was placed on the COVID-19 Injured List due to contact tracing as well.

OF Christian Yelich placed on the injured list (COVID-19). INF/OF Jace Peterson placed on the injured list (COVID-19 contact). OF Lorenzo Cain reinstated from the 10-day injured list. INF/OF Pablo Reyes recalled from Triple-A Nashville. pic.twitter.com/cCibxTSxQc — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) July 27, 2021

According to Tom Hardicourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns announced Tuesday that Yelich tested positive for COVID-19.

#Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns announces Christian Yelich has tested positive for COVID-19 and placed in quarantine. Jace Peterson also on IL because of contact tracing. — Tom (@Haudricourt) July 27, 2021

Will Sammon of the Athletic reports that Yelich has mild symptoms, and this is the reason that the Brewers team plane flew to Pittsburgh this morning instead of yesterday.

This was why the team plane flew this morning instead of last night.



Yelich has mild symptoms. "It's our hope he can knock this out quickly and feel better quickly," Stearns said.



Yelich is out a minimum 10 days from when he tested positive.



Peterson is 7 days. — Will Sammon (@WillSammon) July 27, 2021

The Brewers are about to begin a three game series with the Pirates before going on to the Braves in Atlanta.