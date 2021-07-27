Christian Yelich tests positive for COVID-19

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Milwaukee Brewers’ Christian Yelich, left, hits a single during the first inning of a baseball game in front of Philadelphia Phillies’ J.T. Realmuto (10), Monday, May 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Milwaukee, WIS (WFRV) – The Milwaukee Brewers have placed outfielder Christian Yelich on the COVID-19 Injured List. Utility man Jace Peterson was placed on the COVID-19 Injured List due to contact tracing as well.

According to Tom Hardicourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns announced Tuesday that Yelich tested positive for COVID-19.

Will Sammon of the Athletic reports that Yelich has mild symptoms, and this is the reason that the Brewers team plane flew to Pittsburgh this morning instead of yesterday.

The Brewers are about to begin a three game series with the Pirates before going on to the Braves in Atlanta.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Aaron Rodgers arrives in Green Bay

Aaron Rodgers arrives in Green Bay

Training Camp Report: Rogers and Packers close to deal, Shareholders Meeting

One on One with Packers Cole Van Lanen ahead of training camp

Timber Rattlers clinch series over Cubs with finale shutout

Blizzard Report: Green Bay gets key road win at Iowa