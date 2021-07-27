Christian Yelich tests positive for COVID-19

Milwaukee, WIS (WFRV) – The Milwaukee Brewers have placed outfielder Christian Yelich on the COVID-19 Injured List. Utility man Jace Peterson was placed on the COVID-19 Injured List due to contact tracing as well.
According to Tom Hardicourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns announced Tuesday that Yelich tested positive for COVID-19.
Will Sammon of the Athletic reports that Yelich has mild symptoms, and this is the reason that the Brewers team plane flew to Pittsburgh this morning instead of yesterday.
The Brewers are about to begin a three game series with the Pirates before going on to the Braves in Atlanta.