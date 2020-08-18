Reports: FRCC moves all 2020 fall sports to spring season

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Local 5 Sports has confirmed with a source that the Fox River Classic Conference is moving all fall sports in 2020 to the spring season in 2021.

In an email sent to parents at Notre Dame, the school stated “NDA will continue its commitment to educate the whole person through a plan for students to become involved in intramural events and exploring interscholastic opportunities this fall.”

This comes on the heels of Green Bay, Appleton and Oshkosh school districts postponing their fall sports seasons til the spring due to the novel coronavirus.

This is a developing story. Please stick with WFRV as we continue to keep you updated.