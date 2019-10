BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – MAY 06: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks celebrates during the second half of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Boston Celtics during the 2019 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden on May 06, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Bucks defeat the Celtics 113-101. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) — Giannis Antetokounmpo, reigning NBA MVP, is expected to add one more to the Milwaukee Bucks family.

Channel 3000 reports Antetokounmpo’s girlfriend, Mariah Danae Riddlesprigger, announced the news Friday on Instagram.

The image shows a stuffed giraffe and a small bib that looks like an Antetokounmpo jersey with a frame saying “BABY FR34K COMING SOON.”

The caption reads “MVB ‘Most Valuable Baby’ On His Way!”