Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo joins Brewers ownership group

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo smiles while holding the championship trophy, left, and Most Valuable Player trophy after defeating the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of basketball’s NBA Finals in Milwaukee, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. The Bucks won 105-98. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

(WFRV) – Already an NBA champion, Giannis Antetkounmpo could add a World Series ring one day too. That’s with the Milwaukee Bucks star purchasing a stake in the Brewers.

“We are honored to have Giannis join our team of Milwaukee Brewers investors,” Brewers principal owner Mark Attanasio said in a press release. “Giannis is a great athlete, a world champion, and a true local hero with international renown.”

Antetokounmpo is following a trend with local sports stars buying ownership stakes in other teams. Like Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is a minority shareholder of the Milwaukee Bucks.

“The city of Milwaukee means so much to me,” Giannis Antetokounmpo said in a press release. “I am honored to be joining the Brewers ownership group to further my commitment and dedication to this great community. I take great pride in my city and I’m excited about what we can build together.”

Antetokounmpo becomes the first new investor added to the Brewers ownership group since Attanasio bought the team in 2005.