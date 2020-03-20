1  of  70
Reports: Gordon, Gurley agree to deals

CARSON, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 03: Melvin Gordon #25 of the Los Angeles Chargers looks on before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Dignity Health Sports Park on November 03, 2019 in Carson, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

A pair of big name running backs are off the market. According to multiple reports both Todd Gurley II and Melvin Gordon III have agreed to deals with new teams.

Gordon, a former Wisconsin Badgers running back, is heading to the Denver Broncos. Both ESPN and the NFL Network are reporting Gordon’s new deal is for two years at $16 million dollars with $13.5 million of that guaranteed.

CARSON, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 03: Melvin Gordon #25 of the Los Angeles Chargers carries the ball during the first half against the Green Bay Packers at Dignity Health Sports Park on November 03, 2019 in Carson, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Heading into last season Gordon skipped all of training camp and held out for the first three weeks of the regular season. He eventually returned and played in 12 games for Los Angeles, racking up 612 yards and eight touchdowns.

Gordon split time with Austin Ekeler for much of the season after returning from his hold out. The third year back received a four year contract extension from the Chargers back on March 6th.

Unlike Gordon, Gurley wasn’t on the market heading into the offseason. That is until he was released by the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night.

It didn’t take long for the former Georgia Bulldogs running back to find a new home. Gurley is on his way back to the peach state after agreeing to a one year deal with the Atlanta Falcons.

LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 29: Todd Gurley #30 of the Los Angeles Rams breaks away from Arizona Cardinals defenders in the third quarter at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on December 29, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)

Gurley saw his production drop last season to 857 yards after having back-to-back years with 1,200 yards or more.

His new deal with the Falcons is for $6 million dollars, according to multiple reports. Gurley will end up making $11 million dollars next season when combined with the $5 million already owed to him by the Rams.

Gurley signed a four year contract extension with the Rams that was worth a reported $60 million dollars with $45 million in guarantees back in July of 2018.

