Reports: Marquette to hire Shaka Smart away from Texas

Texas head coach Shaka Smart during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against TCU, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

MILWAUKEE (WFRV) – The Marquette men’s basketball program has its sights set on regaining former glory, and the Golden Eagles might be taking a big enough swing to do just that.

According to CBS college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Shaka Smart is leaving Texas to become Marquette’s new head coach.

The Madison native spent the last six seasons as head coach of the Longhorns, arriving in Austin after a successful stint at VCU.

Texas spent much of the season ranked in the top 10 and claimed the Big 12 tournament championship, but bowed out in the first round of the NCAA Tournament to 14-seed Abilene Christian.

Smart compiled a 109-86 record at Texas, earning three NCAA Tournament berths.

He replaces Steve Wojciechowski in Milwaukee after seven seasons at the helm.

According to reports, an official announcement is expected soon.