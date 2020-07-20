Reports: NFL proposes preseason cut to one game per team

(WFRV) – Reports say the NFL preseason may be cut down to just one game per team as the league and the Player’s Association continuing to work to find ways to ensure player safety this season.

According to NFL reporter Tom Pelissero, the latest proposal to players includes just one preseason game instead of two. The NFL had already cut the preseason down to two games in early July.

Under the NFL’s proposal, the one preseason game would be played in what normally is the third preseason week, the week of Aug. 27. That’d provide an extra week of preparation, though not the full 21 days of strength and conditioning players want. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 20, 2020

Training camp is starting on time, including rookies reporting on July 21. CBS Sports reports rookies with the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs are reporting to camp on July 20.

Dozens of players took to Twitter on Sunday to express their apparent disapproval of several health and safety concerns. Davante Adams, David Bakhtiari, and JJ Watt were among players that tweeted Sunday afternoon.

Dan Graziano of ESPN reports the NFLPA board of representatives unanimously voted to recommend that the NFL drops the two preseason games scheduled and instead presented a proposal that would have teams go straight from training camp to the regular season in September. According to Pelissero, the NFL is expected to consider the proposal.

On Thursday night’s NFLPA call, the union’s board of reps voted unanimously to recommend that the NFL play no preseason games this year. It’s unclear whether the league, which has already decided to cut the preseason from four games to two, will consider the recommendation. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) July 3, 2020

If there are any preseason games, the Green Bay Packers have already announced no fans will be in attendance. Fans will also not be allowed at practices or Packers Family night.

CBS Sports reports the league and the NFLPA are possibly in discussions of allowing players to opt out of the season due to health concerns regarding COVID-19. The NFLPA is also asking for players to be tested daily for coronavirus.

