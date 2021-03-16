Reports: Packers place second-round tender on tight end Robert Tonyan

Green Bay Packers’ Robert Tonyan celebrates after catching an eight-yard touchdown pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of the NFC championship NFL football game in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – According to Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Tom Silverstein and ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, the Packers have placed a second-round tender on tight end Robert Tonyan.

So what exactly does that mean?

Basically, a second-round tender means Tonyan will get paid 3.384 million dollars this season by Green Bay.

Another team wants to sign him, they can. They would first have to sign Tonyan to an offer sheet. Then Green Bay would have the right to match the offer, or receive that team’s second round pick as compensation.

Tonyan had a breakout year in 2020, recording 11 touchdowns and 586 yards. Tying Kanas City’s Travis Kelce for the league lead with those 11 scores last season.