Reports: Packers releasing Daniels

GREEN BAY, WI – SEPTEMBER 16: Mike Daniels #76 of the Green Bay Packers rushes against Pat Elflein #65 (L) and Brett Jones #61 of the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field on September 16, 2018 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Vikings and the Packers tied 29-29 after overtime. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

In a surprise move the Packers will reportedly release defensive tackle Mike Daniels just a day before the start of training camp, according to multiple reports.

Both ESPN and the NFL Network reported the move on Wednesday morning.

A fixture on the Packers defensive line, Daniels, racked up 29 sacks and 236 total tackles in seven seasons. Despite his numbers Daniels was only elected to the Pro Bowl once over that time.

Numbers don’t always tell the whole story when it comes to Daniels. The former fourth round pick used his draft position as motivation. Creating pressure up the middle on quarterbacks, and a vocal personality in the locker room will also be missed in Green Bay this season as the Packers move in a different direction.

The move also comes one day after Green Bay announced an extension with fourth year defensive lineman Dean Lowry.

Daniels last signed a contract extension back in 2015, and was set to become a free agent after this season.