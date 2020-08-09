Reports: Power 5 conferences talk no football this fall amid pandemic

FILE – In this March 12, 2020, file photo, Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren addresses the media in Indianapolis after it was announced that the remainder of the Big Ten Conference men’s basketball tournament had been canceled. Warren, the first black commissioner of a Power Five conference, is creating a coalition to give the league’s athletes a platform to voice their concerns about racism. Warren announced Monday, June 1, 2020, the formation of the Big Ten Anti-Hate and Anti-Racism Coalition, with athletes, coaches, athletic director and university chancellors and presidents. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

(WFRV) – Commissioners from the Power 5 conferences – Big Ten, SEC, ACC, Big XII, and Pac 12 – held an emergency meeting on Sunday, and the concern of postponing or cancelling college football this fall is growing, according to multiple reports.

Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated is reporting that efforts to save the college football season are all but over, and the season will likely be canceled.

One athletic director told Sports Illustrated, “We have work to do that is no fun,” in regards to meetings that will be upcoming about decisions regarding the college football season.

Sources: Attempts to salvage the fall 2020 college football season are all but over. “It’s gotten to a critical stage," one told SI. "I think all of us will be meeting with our boards in the coming days. We have work to do that is no fun.” — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) August 9, 2020

Sunday night the presidents and chancellors from the Big Ten are set to meet to discuss the possibility of canceling or postponing the season, according to a report by Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports.

The day before they held meeting among university presidents, and while no vote was taking, the vast majority are pushing to postpone football until the spring, according to an ESPN report. They also chose to wait and gauge if other Power 5 conferences would also postpone or cancel fall sports.

The Big Ten did keep football practices from progressing to “day three” to limit practices to helmets only and without contact.

According to that ESPN report, the Big Ten would postpone the football season until the spring.

The Mid-American Conference, or MAC, postponed all fall sports on Saturday. Thus becoming the first FBS conference to make the move to postpone or cancel the football season amid the pandemic.