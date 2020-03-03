There were plenty of questions after the Brewers watched catcher Yasmani Grandal and third baseman Mike Moustakas leave in free agency. Plenty of frustration by fans that wanted to see the team go out and spend money in free agency.

The team meanwhile may have been saving that money for something else. Like locking up Christian Yelich long term.

On Tuesday, Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic reported Yelich and the Brewers were close to a deal that would pay the 2018 MVP an upwards of $215 million dollars over nine years.

The way Rosenthal broke down the deal is the Brewers have Yelich under contract through the next two years at $12.5 million and $14 million dollars respectively. The team also had a club option on the 28-year old outfielder for another $15 million dollars in 2023.

If the two sides agree to this new contract extension that club option would go away, and seven years would be added on top.

In two years with the Brewers Yelich has already helped get Milwaukee to the postseason twice. He’s also been an All-Star in both seasons, and as we mentioned before, brought home the MVP during Milwaukee’s run to the NLCS in 2018.

Last season Yelich raised his from 36 to 44, and was on pace to reach his goal of 50 long balls before fracturing his knee cap in early September. He also batted over .300 each season he’s been in Milwaukee with an OPS at 1.000 or above.

A player with comparable accomplishments in the big leagues in recent years would be Angels outfielder Mike Trout. Last March he signed a contract extension that’s reportedly for 12 years at $430 million dollars.