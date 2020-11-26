Reuvers leads No. 7 Wisconsin past Eastern Illinois 77-67

Wisconsin’s Nate Reuvers, top left, and Carter Higginbottom defend on a shot by Eastern Illinois’ Marvin Johnson (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Nate Reuvers had 18 points and nine rebounds to lead No. 7 Wisconsin past Eastern Illinois 77-67 on Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Ben Carlson came off the bench to score 13 points for the Badgers, and D’Mitrik Trice added 11. Josiah Wallace led Eastern Illinois with 16 points.

Eastern Illinois put itself in a hole by shooting poorly in the first half (24% from the field), failing to take care of the ball (six turnovers) and playing porous defense as the Badgers shot 52 percent in the opening period.

