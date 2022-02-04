Rickie Weeks rejoins Brewers as assistant

Milwaukee Brewers’ Rickie Weeks (23) is congratulated by George Kottaras near Houston Astros catcher Chris Snyder after Weeks hit a three-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 24, 2012, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Former Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Rickie Weeks has rejoined the organization to take a role as an assistant in player development.

The Brewers also have hired former Pittsburgh Pirates and Baltimore Orioles third baseman Pedro Álvarez as an assistant in baseball operations and player development.

Weeks played for the Brewers in 2003 and from 2005-14. He was named an All-Star in 2011. He later played for the Seattle Mariners (2015), Arizona Diamondbacks (2016) and Tampa Bay Rays (2017).

Álvarez played for the Pirates from 2010-15 and with the Orioles from 2016-18. He made the All-Star Game in 2013.

