YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (GreenBayPhoenix.com) --- Looking to return home riding a four-game winning streak, Green Bay was denied in overtime at Youngstown State on Saturday afternoon at the Beeghly Center 98-94. Senior JayQuan McCloud, which led all scorers with 30 points, had a look for the Phoenix (10-12, 5-4 HL) at the end of regulation but it hit the back of the iron, before the Penguins (12-10, 5-4 HL) were able to score the final points in the overtime period.

The two teams exchanged baskets in overtime, with both sides answering the bell when asked. Darrius Quisenberry had the final say for YSU, making a running scoop shot with 11 seconds left right before the ensuing inbounds pass went off Amari Davis' hands and out of bounds. Quisenberry hit both free throws after that and GB was unable to pull off the miracle with 9 seconds left.