RIPON, Wis. (WFRV) – The winningest coach in Midwest Conference history has a signature win to begin his final season.

Ripon head coach Ron Ernst, who’s worn the headset for the Redhawks since 1991, will retire after the season – but before then, his team is rallying for every win to send him off right.

Ripon began the 2022 campaign with a 13-10, nail-biting victory over rival St. Norbert.

Erik Flores kicked a go-ahead field goal with just over two minutes left, and the Redhawks defense held in their own territory to seal the win.

Click the video for highlights and reaction from Coach Ernst.