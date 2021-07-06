Rodgers remains non-committal during The Match

The Packers QB had a chance to clarify whether or not he would be in a Green Bay uniform to start the season, but dodged the question.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Packers are three weeks away from veterans on the roster reporting for training camp, and the future of Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay is still in doubt. The three-time MVP quarterback played in “The Match,” a made for tv charity golf event and when asked by announcer Brian Anderson who would be wearing #12 for the Packers-Bears game, Rodgers avoided the question. “I don’t know BA we’ll see.”

Aaron Rodgers when asked if he’ll be playing for the Packers this season 👀 pic.twitter.com/zoDZBSVH3R — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 7, 2021

Anderson followed it up with “How about September 12 then. Will you go for that one?” Rodgers responded, “What’s that one?” Anderson stated, “That would be the opener against the Saints. All cheeseheads rejoice.” Rodgers answered, “You know, yeah I don’t know. We’ll see.”

Rodgers signed a 4 year, $134,000,000 contract with the Packers, including a $57,500,000 signing bonus. According to Spotrac.com, Rodgers will earn a base salary of $14,700,000 in 2021 with a roster bonus of $6,800,000, while carrying a cap hit of $37,202,000 and a dead cap value of $38,356,000.