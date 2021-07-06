Rodgers remains non-committal during The Match

Sports

The Packers QB had a chance to clarify whether or not he would be in a Green Bay uniform to start the season, but dodged the question.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Packers are three weeks away from veterans on the roster reporting for training camp, and the future of Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay is still in doubt. The three-time MVP quarterback played in “The Match,” a made for tv charity golf event and when asked by announcer Brian Anderson who would be wearing #12 for the Packers-Bears game, Rodgers avoided the question. “I don’t know BA we’ll see.”

Anderson followed it up with “How about September 12 then. Will you go for that one?” Rodgers responded, “What’s that one?” Anderson stated, “That would be the opener against the Saints. All cheeseheads rejoice.” Rodgers answered, “You know, yeah I don’t know. We’ll see.”

Rodgers signed a 4 year, $134,000,000 contract with the Packers, including a $57,500,000 signing bonus. According to Spotrac.com, Rodgers will earn a base salary of $14,700,000 in 2021 with a roster bonus of $6,800,000, while carrying a cap hit of $37,202,000 and a dead cap value of $38,356,000.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Booyah win high scoring affair over Rafters, 10-8

Chase Elliott celebrates at Road America after NASCAR Cup Series 65 year drought

Road America

D1 WIAA State Championship

Kyle and Matt 4pm Live Hit

Bay Port plunders Eau Claire Memorial 8-1 on its way to Division I state baseball championship game