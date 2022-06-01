LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WFRV) – It was a gorgeous afternoon for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to participate in TNT’s “The Match.”

Rodgers was teamed up with Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady and took on the young gunslingers of the NFL, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Rodgers and Brady got off to a hot start with the four-time MVP knocking down a clutch putt on the first hole. The pair would eventually hop out to being up two on Allen and Mahomes.

The two young superstars were able to bounce back winning hole three after a great eagle opportunity from the edge of the green by Mahomes.

Allen, who cites being carried by Mahomes most of the round was able to smack a drive down the right side of the fairway on hole 5. Mahomes then came up just inches from the hole for eagle and the two were able to tie Rodgers and Brady.

Things were pretty neck and neck until hole 8, where Mahomes was able to take advantage of a center-cut birdie and gave the young guys their first lead of the evening followed by a furious fist pump.

Odds shifted to favor Allen and Mahomes, but the seven-time Super Bowl champion wasn’t going to leave without a fight, knocking a birdie on hole 10.

With things tied going into the final hole, Brady was the first to tee off and overshot the green by a bit, but it was Aaron Rodgers who dotted the green to put the pressure on Allen and Mahomes.

Josh Allen struggled yet again and overshot the green by a mile and Mahomes smacked his first shot in the water. With a mulligan to spare, Mahomes then was able to put it a country mile from the hole. With things favoring Rodgers and Brady, Josh Allen left a very long putt just off to the right by a few inches, almost making a remarkable putt that would’ve sent broadcaster Charles Barkley into the nearby pond.

Tom Brady was unable to make the winning putt, leaving it all up to Aaron Rodgers to win it. Sporting a man bun, Rodgers took a long look and hit it with confidence as he watched the ball soar into the hole. Rodgers was electric after hitting the putt, sporting a Tiger Woods fist pump as the veterans defeated the young stars up one.