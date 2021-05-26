Rodgers vs. Brady rematch to happen on the golf course, on July 6

(WFRV) – Aaron Rodgers is teaming up with Bryson DeChambeau to take on Tom Brady and newly-crowned PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson.
The event will happen on July 6 in Big Sky, Montana. The Match will be shown on TNT and feature professional golfers Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau each partnered with two MVP-winning quarterbacks.
Rodgers will be partnered with 2020 US Open Champion DeChambeau while Brady will team up with the 6-time Major winner Mickelson.
Rodgers has recently stated he does not want to return to the Packers, and no-showed OTAs.
Brady has already started the trash talk with a tweet almost immeadiately after the announcement.
Brady’s mentioning ‘not going for it’ is in reference to the Packers kicking a field goal near the goal line in the NFC Championship game.