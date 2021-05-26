Rodgers vs. Brady rematch to happen on the golf course, on July 6

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, left, shakes hands with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the Bucs defeated the Packers during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

(WFRV) – Aaron Rodgers is teaming up with Bryson DeChambeau to take on Tom Brady and newly-crowned PGA Championship winner Phil Mickelson.

The event will happen on July 6 in Big Sky, Montana. The Match will be shown on TNT and feature professional golfers Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau each partnered with two MVP-winning quarterbacks.

Rodgers will be partnered with 2020 US Open Champion DeChambeau while Brady will team up with the 6-time Major winner Mickelson.

Rodgers has recently stated he does not want to return to the Packers, and no-showed OTAs.

Brady has already started the trash talk with a tweet almost immeadiately after the announcement.

Brady’s mentioning ‘not going for it’ is in reference to the Packers kicking a field goal near the goal line in the NFC Championship game.

