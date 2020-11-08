Roncalli/Two Rivers wins first state soccer title in four-year program history

Sports

MARSHFIELD (WFRV) – The Manitowoc Roncalli/Two Rivers boys soccer program pulled off the improbable with two statement wins Saturday en route to their first state title.

An eight-seed last year, the Jets earned a top seed in sectionals and beat Seymour on the road last Saturday, before coming to Marshfield with a state championship on their mind.

In the early game, Roncalli/Two Rivers used three first half goals, including two by Andrew Novy, to knock off Medford 3-2.

In the championship game, two second half goals from Tyler Bonin sealed the deal against Sauk Prairie in a 3-0 final.

The program just finished up its fourth year of existence.

