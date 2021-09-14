Ryan Braun announces retirement, September 26 ceremony scheduled

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Milwaukee Brewers’ Ryan Braun celebrates hitting a grand slam during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee Brewers all-time home run leader has officially announced his retirement.

Ryan Braun, who is 37-years-old, played his entire Major League career with the Brewers and his name can be found amongst the franchise’s all-time leaders in almost every offensive category.

Braun said he weighed on the decision for months.

“I have weighed this decision for many months. While I still love this game very much, the time is right for me to retire from my playing days,” Braun said.

The ceremony to honor Braun will be held on Sept. 26 against the New York Mets.

Even though he is retiring from the game of baseball, Braun mentioned that he wants to remain involved in the Milwaukee community.

“I look forward to remaining involved in the Milwaukee community and continuing work with the charitable partners I have supported throughout my career. I’m excited to see what the future holds for the Brewers, and I am just as excited to continue my life’s journey down a new path,” says Braun.

Brewers Chairman and Principal Owner Mark Attanasio also weighed in on Braun’s announcement.

“Ryan was the first player drafted after I took ownership of the Brewers, and I remember that day very well. Today, we reflect on the impact that Ryan had during his 14 seasons wearing the Brewers uniform. Ryan is our all-time franchise home run leader and one of the great clutch hitters in the game,” said Attanasio.

Braun was selected fifth overall out of the Unversity of Miami and played his high school ball in California. He and his wife Larisa live in Malibu with their three children.

At the end of his career Braun finished among the all-time Brewer greats:

  • Homeruns – 352 (First in franchise history)
  • RBI – 1,154 (Second in franchise history)
  • Hits – 1,963 (Third in franchise history)
  • Stolen bases – 216 (Third in franchise history)
  • Games played – 1,766 (Fourth in franchise history)

Braun also added multiple awards throughout his career including an MVP, five-time Silver Slugger Award winner and 2007 National League Rookie of the Year. He also made the All-Star team six times.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Luxemburg-Casco football coach Neil Seering joins Sports Xtra

UW-Oshkosh earns impressive win at Northern Michigan

Team of the Week: Bay Port

Spirit Squad of the Week: Hortonville

Band of the Week: Notre Dame's 9/11 Tribute

HS Sports Xtra: Xavier wins Apple Bowl, Luxemburg-Casco remains unbeaten