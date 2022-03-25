PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WFRV) – March 25 has a lot of days attached to it. International Waffle Day, Pecan Day, and National Peacock day.

Saint Peter’s just pulled off history in the NCAA Tournament by advancing to the Elite 8. They’re the first 15-seeded team to do so and they did it dramatically against Purdue.

What the Peacocks have already done in the tournament was deemed a cinderella story. Only three 15-seeds have advanced to the Sweet Sixteen in NCAA Tournament history – Florida Gulf Coast, Oral Roberts, and now Saint Peter’s.

Loyola-Chicago players celebrate a regional final NCAA college basketball tournament game against Kansas State, Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Atlanta. Loyola-Chicago won 78-62. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Typically, the cinderella teams are just a cute, first week of the tournament story. After all, the lowest seed to ever win the big dance was an 8-seed in 1985 when Rollie Massimino and Villanova took down NBA Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing and the top-seeded Georgetown Hoyas.

Nobody expects double-digit seeds to make it far. But expect the unexpected. There is a reason it’s called March Madness. Sister Jean and the Loyola-Chicago Ramblers made an emphatic run to the Final Four as a 12-seed in 2018. Stephen Curry and Davidson charged to the Elite 8 as a 10-seed in 2008. Current Marquette Head Coach Shaka Smart and the VCU Rams made the Final Four after being a play-in 11-seed.

Saint Peter’s had to go through the Kentucky Wildcats, where 40 minutes wasn’t enough to decide a winner. It took an overtime victory for the Peacocks to bust thousands of brackets.

After pulling off the upset where they were given a less than 5% chance to win, they had to play Murray State, one of the better Mid-Major teams in the country this year. Saint Peter’s had better odds in this game, given just a 20% chance to win.

Now, against Purdue, who was ranked #1 in the country for some time this season, the Peacocks were given a less than 9% chance to win. But cinderella lives on, and on National Peacock Day, Saint Peter’s continues to dance.

Saint Peter’s Doug Edert (25), Hassan Drame (14) and Matthew Lee (15) celebrate after Saint Peter’s won a college basketball game against Purdue in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

St. Peter’s guard Daryl Banks III (5) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during the first half of a college basketball game against Kentucky in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Saint Peter’s guard Doug Edert (25) celebrates at the end of a college basketball game against Kentucky in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Indianapolis. Saint Peter’s won 85-79 in overtime. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Saint Peter’s players celebrate after defeating Murray State in a college basketball game in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

There is only one word that describes the craziness, the energy, and the sheer pandemonium we witness every March.

Madness.

Saint Peter’s will take on the winner of 4-seeded UCLA and 8-seeded North Carolina on Sunday for a trip to New Orleans, and the Final Four.