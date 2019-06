The Green Bay Booyah rallied from an early four run deficit to salvage a split in the double header with division leading Madison.

After Green Bay battled back with a pair of runs in both the third and fourth innings, Joe Mason launched a home run that put Green Bay in front in the fifth. The Booyah surrendered the lead in the top of the ninth. Then it was Mason that scored the winning run off an RBI single by Mike Ferri.