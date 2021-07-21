Seattle Kraken select Green Bay native Mason Appleton in expansion draft

Winnipeg Jets center Mason Appleton (22) during an NHL hockey game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Toronto, Canada. (AP Photo/Peter Power)

(WFRV) – After six years in the Winnipeg Jets organization, Green Bay native Mason Appleton will have a new home in the NHL next season.

The Seattle Kraken, the league’s newest expansion franchise, selected Appleton from the Jets with one of its 30 picks in the expansion draft. The former Notre Dame Academy star had one year left on his contract with Winnipeg.

Appleton, 25, had his best statistical year as a pro during the 2020-21 season. He made 56 appearances during the regular season and tallied 25 points, adding three points in eight playoff games.

The right-winger is considered to be a player on the rise and is entering the back half of a two-year, $1.8-million contract. He will be a restricted free agent after the upcoming season.