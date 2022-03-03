GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The UW-Green Bay women’s basketball team defeated UW-Milwaukee in the Horizon League quarterfinals to advance onto the semifinals.

After losing to the Panthers in early January, the Phoenix came out with revenge. Cassie Schiltz led all scores for Green Bay with 14 points and Julia Hartwig set a new career-high scoring 11 points.

From start to finish, UW-Green Bay dominated on both sides of the ball and came out victorious winning 57-42.

The Phoenix will Cleveland State in the 2022 Keeps Horizon League semifinals game on Monday, March 7 at 1:30pm.