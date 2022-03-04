KAUKAUNA, Wis (WFRV) – According to a statement from the Kaukauna School District, several members of the Kaukauna boys basketball team will not suit up for the team’s matchup with the Bay Port Pirates on Friday in the Division I regional semifinals.

In the statement, the school district says “Kaukauna High School Administration recently became aware of two related student behavioral incidents involving members of the Boys’ Basketball Program. Following District protocols, Administration along with law enforcement immediately began an investigation. Several student-athletes have received consequences based on their individual actions. Their behaviors do not reflect the values of the Kaukauna Boys’ Basketball Program, of Kaukauna high school or of the Kaukauna Area School District.”

Due to confidentiality and student privacy rights, the district could not provide further details regarding the incidents.

This is an ongoing story. WFRV will provide updates as they become available.