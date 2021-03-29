Shaka Smart introduced as new Marquette men’s basketball coach

(WFRV) – A new era officially got underway Monday at Marquette with Shaka Smart being introduced as the Golden Eagles new men’s basketball coach.

“Growing up in this part of the country, you couldn’t help but follow this basketball program. I was born in 1977, and one of the things I remember as a kid growing up watching basketball was that I remember listening to Al McGuire as a broadcaster. Getting to know his personality through listening to him do games, as I got more and more into the sport, into coaching, I learned what he did here. What the coaches that followed him did here, and truly understanding how special of a basketball program this is,” said Shaka Smart.

Smart, a Madison, Wis. native, comes to Marquette after spending the last five years at Texas. A tenure that had plenty of ups and downs in Austin. Including the Longhorns upset loss to Abilene Christian in the NCAA tournament, and Big XII tournament championship in 2021 a week prior.

The Oregon High School grad’s biggest claim to fame came well before he was hired by Texas. Having led Virginia Commonwealth to the Final Four in 2011.

“To me what goes into winning is, again, being connected around a common goal. Having the ability to lose yourself in the present. We live in such a world that can pull you into the past or the future. My goal is to get these guys to be so locked in on the present moment when they get to step out there on the floor, because it’s a very precious time. To win you have to out-compete the opponent. And then lastly you have to take a win anyway mentality, because as we know in basketball there’s always twists and turns in the game, we may not agree with some of the calls some of the officials make, and you have to be willing to respond,” said Smart.

The Marquette program has seen plenty of winning and success, as well. Most notably winning the NCAA national championship in 1977 under Al McGuire. They’ve also had a long list of great players come through the program as well. Like Dwyane Wade, who led the Golden Eagles to the Final Four in 2003, or current NBA coach Doc Rivers.

“About as impressive a collection of former players here at Marquette as their is in any program. It doesn’t even do justice to just name a few because there’s so many. I do want to say thank you to Doc Rivers, because he’s been a mentor for me over the years. Got to know him over recruiting his son Austin, and obviously what a guy of class, what an unbelievable representative of this class,” said Smart.

Smart now takes over a program that is coming off their first losing season since Steve Wojciechowski’s first year in 2014-15. One of his first tasks will be winning over the current locker room, which includes the likes of standout DJ Carton, as well as keeping the current recruiting class intact.

Smart has seen success recruiting within the state of Wisconsin as well. That’s with Brookfield Central star David Joplin signing with Texas just last fall.