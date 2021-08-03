Sheboygan native Sam Dekker returns to NBA, signs with Toronto Raptors

(WFRV) – Sam Dekker is returning to the NBA after a reported deal with the Toronto Raptors.
Both Dekker himself and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted out the news. There was no information regarding the terms of the contract.
Dekker was drafted 18th overall by the Houston Rockets in the 2015 NBA Draft, and last played for the Washington Wizards in the 2018-19 season. For his career, Dekker has averaged 5.5 points per game to go along with three rebounds per game. He is a career 28.8% three-point shooter.
Most recently, Dekker was played in the Turkish Super League.
Dekker is from Sheboygan and played at Sheboygan Lutheran High School. He also played collegiately at the University of Wisconsin.