Sheboygan native Sam Dekker returns to NBA, signs with Toronto Raptors

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 03: Sam Dekker #8 of the Washington Wizards celebrates in the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Capital One Arena on March 03, 2019 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

(WFRV) – Sam Dekker is returning to the NBA after a reported deal with the Toronto Raptors.

Both Dekker himself and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted out the news. There was no information regarding the terms of the contract.

Dekker was drafted 18th overall by the Houston Rockets in the 2015 NBA Draft, and last played for the Washington Wizards in the 2018-19 season. For his career, Dekker has averaged 5.5 points per game to go along with three rebounds per game. He is a career 28.8% three-point shooter.

Most recently, Dekker was played in the Turkish Super League.

Dekker is from Sheboygan and played at Sheboygan Lutheran High School. He also played collegiately at the University of Wisconsin.

