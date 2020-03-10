Slow start, cold shooting doom Green Bay women against IUPUI

IUPUI forward Morgan Allen (30) and Green Bay guard Frankie Wurtz (3) go for a loose ball in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the Horizon League women’s tournament championship in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Struggles shooting and turnovers proved to be the problems for the Green Bay women against IUPUI.

It took seven minutes for the Phoenix to get on the board thanks to a jumper by senior Madison Wolf. That’s after Green Bay missed on their first eight shots of the game, and IUPUI jumped out to an 8-2 lead.

Green Bay forward Madison Wolf (52) shoots around IUPUI forward Morgan Allen (30) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game for the Horizon League women’s tournament championship in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. IUPUI defeated Green Bay 61-37 (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Neither team was lighting up the scoreboard in the first quarter. The Jaguars were able to score nine points against a Green Bay defense that was keeping the Phoenix in the game early.

IUPUI started to heat up in the second quarter. Hitting on nine of their 15 shots, including four three pointers, the Jaguars built a 12 point lead heading into the break.

Green Bay head coach Kevin Borseth gestures in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against IUPUI for the Horizon League women’s tournament championship in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Green Bay did have an answer coming out of the locker room. Despite falling behind by 14 they were able to chip away at the deficit. Capped off by a three pointer from senior Frankie Wurtz, the Phoenix went into the final ten minutes trailing by seven.

That bucket by Wurtz would prove to be the end for Green Bay. The Phoenix were unable to put a point in the fourth quarter, being shutout as IUPUI claimed their first Horizon League tournament title.

“Yeah, I’ve always wanted to go here, and I’m thankful for my time here. Like coach said, we’re not done yet, hopefully keep playing. I’ve loved playing with these teammates here, and playing for my coaches. It’s just a great program and I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else,” said Frankie Wurtz.

Now the Phoenix wait to find out if they will have a chance to play in a different postseason tournament after missing out on the conference’s automatic bid.