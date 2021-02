(WFRV) - The Rams reportedly acquiring Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions is already the biggest deal of the NFL offseason. It could have been different deal for Los Angeles if one of their original targets panned out, Aaron Rodgers.

Last week Rams' general manager Les Snead stole a line from Rodgers calling quarterback Jared Goff's future with the team a "beautiful mystery." Goff would be traded a few days later in exchange for Stafford.