Soccer Mom: Glory’s Mackenzie August plays season months after birth of son

Green Bay, Wis. (WFRV) – The game of soccer has shaped much of Mackenzie Augusts’ life. From age four to today, the love for the game remains strong.

“I think just my passion for the game and how much I love it. You just can’t ever get enough of it. You can’t ever give it up,” said Mackenzie August. “All the ups and downs I’ve been through with the game, and in my life it was just kind of the driving factor. It kind of lift me up and gave me happiness.”

The Libertyville, Ill. native started playing when she was four years old. Eventually becoming a college star at Arizona, and also playing for the Colorado Storm of the USL, Chicago Red Stars Reserves.

Later August moved to Green Bay with her husband and started her own business, MacRoc Soccer Athletic Development Center in De Pere, as well. Then in 2019 she returned to the field with the Green Bay Glory for their inaugural season.

“I missed the competitive side of it a lot, and just playing for a purpose. Especially with the experience the Glory organization puts on, with the fans and the comradery of the team, it just made it ten times better,” said August.

In 2020 the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the Glory’s season. There would be another big life change that year for August too.

“Me and my husband decided to get pregnant. I thought we were going to be playing soccer, but obviously when COVID all happened we made that decision. I had known at around 28 to 30 weeks I was going to be hospitalized for sure,” said August.

Mackenzie would go on to spend a month in the hospital before her son as born in February.

“So it was just quality time with my baby, and just knowing that it was for him and for his health kind of got me through,” said August.

Even as a new mom the soccer field came calling once again. As the Glory prepared for their return in 2021, August was not going to watch from the sidelines.

“I kind of used 2020 getting ready mentally to be a mom as well as mentally to make sure I play again this past season. As long as you have resilience and a picture in your mind of what you want, no matter how far fetched it may be, if you fight for it you’ll get it. That’s exactly what I did leading up to this season. I just decided to work my butt off, and it took me back to soccer,” said August.