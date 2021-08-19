Southern Door grad Derik LeCaptain receives scholarship from Minnesota

(WFRV) – Southern Door grad Derik LeCaptain was surprised with a scholarship during a team meeting at Minnesota on Tuesday.

Gophers head coach PJ Fleck tweeted a video of LeCaptain receiving his scholarship. Players were called to the front of the team meeting to take an oar with a word representing the gophers ‘Row the Boat” philosophy. LeCaptain was handed an oar that said ‘you’re on scholarship!” and was mobbed by his teammates in the front of the room.

LeCaptain joined the gophers as a preferred walk on in 2019, and appeared in all seven games last season after redshirting the year before. The former Eagles linebacker played primarily on special teams and registered one tackle against Purdue.

