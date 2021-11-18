Southern Door High School coach resigns, cites ‘health concerns’

(WFRV) – Southern Door is looking for a new Varsity Girls Basketball Coach after their current one is stepping due to ‘health concerns’.

According to the Southern Door School District, Varsity Girls Basketball Coach Jason Shimon sent in his letter of resignation. Shimon reportedly indicated that due to health concerns he is stepping away from the program.

The district says they will work quickly to find an interim coach. The district’s website has Jason Shimon as its Keyboarding and Computer Applications teacher.

Photo Courtesy of Southern Door County School District

There was no information if Shimon will continue to teach or if he is solely stepping away from his coaching duties.

Shimon’s page on Southern Door County School District’s website can be viewed here.