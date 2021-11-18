LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Southern Door High School coach resigns, cites ‘health concerns’

(WFRV) – Southern Door is looking for a new Varsity Girls Basketball Coach after their current one is stepping due to ‘health concerns’.

According to the Southern Door School District, Varsity Girls Basketball Coach Jason Shimon sent in his letter of resignation. Shimon reportedly indicated that due to health concerns he is stepping away from the program.

The district says they will work quickly to find an interim coach. The district’s website has Jason Shimon as its Keyboarding and Computer Applications teacher.

There was no information if Shimon will continue to teach or if he is solely stepping away from his coaching duties.

Shimon’s page on Southern Door County School District’s website can be viewed here.

