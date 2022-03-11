INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Badgers came up just short against the Michigan State Spartans on Friday’s Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal matchup.

Wisconsin’s 63-69 loss was not the way Head Coach Greg Gard and his team wanted to go into the NCAA Tournament, but the Badgers have done enough to receive an at-large bid to the big dance.

The Badgers started the game off slow by making just one of their first seven shots. The Badgers finished the game shooting 36% from the field.

Senior Brad Davison led the Badgers in scoring with 23 points on 8/15 shooting but fouled out in the final minute of the game.

Johnny Davis returned to the lineup after sustaining a lower leg injury against Nebraska in their final home game. The 6’5 sophomore from La Crosse couldn’t really get anything to go his way, shooting 3/19. Johnny Davis finished the night with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Michigan State’s Marcus Bingham Jr. had a career night with 19 points while shooting 63% from the field, including a few big shots down the stretch. Tyson Walker took over in the final two minutes of the game, scoring ten of the Spartans’ final twelve points. Michigan State’s effort was enough to keep their Big Ten title hopes alive, and the Badgers packing.

The Badgers will have to wait until Sunday to find out who or when they will play in the NCAA Tournament, while Michigan State will take on the winner between Purdue and Penn State.