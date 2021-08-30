Sports Xtra: St. Norbert’s Dan McCarty talks camp and season opener

Green Bay, Wis. (WFRV) – The St. Norbert Green Knights hit the field this week for their first game since 2019 as they host Loras College. Head coach Dan McCarty stops by to talk about fall camp, a new conference, and getting ready for that first game.

SNC has a large incoming freshman group, and a sophomore class that is wrapping up their first camp. McCarty said going into preseason practices getting the team to bond together after almost two full years away from competition would be key.

That being said St. Norbert does return some familiar faces in key positions. On offense that starts with the man under center, Oshkosh West grad Ben Kohl, who saw limited time as a sophomore back in 2019. Still having him back at quarterback will be key for a rather young team returning to competition.

The linebackers will be a key to the defense again this season. Particularly fifth year seniors Kevin Pederson, Maccabee Barrett, and Jake Berken.

