Spring coaches finding new ways to connect with athletes during sports postponements

(WFRV) – “I’ll find myself kind of taken aback that we’re not out there,” Ryan McGinnis said. “It’s surreal in a way, but again what I do to really quickly whip myself back into shape, is to say what’s our role right now?”

With all Wisconsin spring sports still postponed for three weeks now — Governor Tony Evers came down with a decision to suspend those activities on March 18 — that role for Ryan McGinnis, Kimberly’s baseball coach and athletic director, was to lead.

“It was just a whirlwind of events that I think speaking from out district, I think we really worked well together to make it as seamless as possible for our kids,” McGinnis said.

That was the goal for all coaches, who have had to adjust as well to working from home.

“We stay in contact quite a bit,” Preble baseball coach Andy Conard said. “(We) try to make sure that first of all they’re adjusting well to the online schooling, and making sure that’s going pretty well.”

Along with keeping in contact with their players on a regular basis, coaches are also sending them workouts online. It’s just to make sure their athletes are staying in shape, in the event that their seasons do return.

“Whether it’s doing some in-home workouts, if it’s hitting a little bit off the tee in the garage or something like that, I’ve asked them to make sure they’re getting out and throwing with brother, sister, mom, dad,” West De Pere baseball coach Joe Rukamp said.

“Just being creative depending on the sport of what they’re lifting, whether it be loading a backpack up with a bunch of books or things around the house, and using that as an object to do squats,” McGinnis said.

Brad Hoerth had that same message for his athletes. Luckily, his Kimberly boys track and field team, which is coming off three straight state titles, was able to get a week of practice in before all the shutdowns began.

“You know, we kind of gave them a calendar, but obviously it’s up to the kids to own their own training and to make sure they’re following through on the things that we’re giving them to do,” Hoerth said. “Regardless of whether there is a season this year or not, most of our team is going to have to get ready for something next year. It’s really up to them to own their own training and to follow through on that.”

At least a dozen states have already canceled their spring sports seasons outright, which includes Michigan and Indiana. However, coaches and athletes in Wisconsin are still holding out hope that the WIAA will make an announcement with some good news.

Reminder that at this point in time, WIAA spring sports seasons remain on hold, and are not canceled.



We all remain hopeful! 🥎⚽🏃⚾🎾⛳🏃‍♀️ https://t.co/QdADtRzcuW — WIAA (@wiaawi) April 2, 2020

“You try to stay positive and that’s a big part of what I preach to our guys is to stay positive, stay ready for the next opportunity,” Rukamp said. “Fingers crossed that next opportunity comes, but obviously we understand there’s no guarantees on that.”

In the event that their seasons do resume, then comes the next hurdle of trying to figure out how to make it work especially on shortened schedules. However, right now it’s all about going day-to-day until that final decision is made.

“We just all miss it a lot,” Conard said. “We miss being around each other, we miss being around our kids and we miss the game itself.

“That’s something that if we aren’t able to compete this year, that we’re all going to miss. It’s out of our hands and we just have to wait and see what comes down, and be ready when we get the opportunity.”