Spring Football: 20 schools join to form Fox Valley Classic Conference

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Schools from the Fox River Classic Conference, Fox Valley Association and Wisconsin Valley Conference have joined to form a “super league” for the upcoming spring football season.
Twenty teams will participate in the five-game regular season and two-game playoff format when the truncated season begins in late March. The conference will be made up of four divisions with five teams in each.
The way the schedule is set up, each team will play a round robin in its division, with one predetermined crossover game.
All teams will play the full seven-game slate, with the top two teams in Groups A and B advancing to one four-team playoff, and the top two teams in Groups C and D advancing to another four-team playoff. The same structure will follow for the third- and fourth-place teams in each division, and the fifth-place teams will have a four-team playoff amongst themselves.
Here’s a look at the divisions:
Group A: Bay Port, Fond du Lac, Green Bay Preble, Neenah and Stevens Point.
Group B: Appleton East, Appleton North, Ashwaubenon, Kimberly and Pulaski.
Group C: Appleton West, De Pere, Green Bay Southwest, Manitowoc and Oshkosh West.
Group D: Green Bay East, Green Bay West, Oshkosh North, Sheboygan North and Sheboygan South.
Practices begin on March 8 with the first games set for the weekend of March 26. Playoff games will be held April 30 and May 7.
Here’s a look at the full schedule:
Friday, March 26
Fond du Lac at Manitowoc
Sheboygan South at Kimberly
Green Bay Preble at Bay Port
Stevens Point at Neenah
Appleton East at Appleton North
Ashwaubenon at Pulaski
Green Bay Southwest at De Pere
Oshkosh West at Appleton West
Sheboygan North at Green Bay East
Oshkosh North at Green Bay West
Thursday, April 1
Green Bay Southwest at Green Bay Preble
Sheboygan North at Appleton East
Neenah at Fond du Lac
Bay Port at Stevens Point
Pulaski at Kimberly
Appleton North at Ashwaubenon
Appleton West at Manitowoc
De Pere at Oshkosh West
Green Bay West at Sheboygan South
Green Bay East at Oshkosh North
Friday, April 9
Bay Port at De Pere
Appleton North at Green Bay East
Fond du Lac at Stevens Point
Neenah at Green Bay Preble
Kimberly at Ashwaubenon
Pulaski at Appleton East
Manitowoc at Oshkosh West
Appleton West at Green Bay Southwest
Sheboygan South at Oshkosh North
Green Bay West at Sheboygan North
Friday, April 16
Oshkosh West at Stevens Point
Oshkosh North at Ashwaubenon
Green Bay Preble at Fond du Lac
Bay Port at Neenah
Appleton East at Kimberly
Appleton North at Pulaski
Green Bay Southwest at Manitowoc
De Pere at Appleton West
Sheboygan North at Sheboygan South
Green Bay East at Green Bay West
Friday, April 23
Neenah at Appleton West
Green Bay West at Pulaski
Fond du Lac at Bay Port
Stevens Point at Green Bay Preble
Kimberly at Appleton North
Ashwaubenon at Appleton East
Manitowoc at De Pere
Oshkosh West at Green Bay Southwest
Sheboygan South at Green Bay East
Oshkosh North at Sheboygan North
Friday, April 30
Playoffs – Semifinal Round
Friday, May 7
Playoffs – Championship and Consolation Rounds
Press release from FVA:
Twenty Schools Join to Form Spring High School Football Conference
A group of 20 high schools from four different central and eastern Wisconsin conferences have joined to form the Fox Valley Classic Football Conference to provide regular season and playoff games for the alternate spring football season in 2021.
The schools, representing the Fox Valley Association, Wisconsin Valley Conference and both divisions of the Fox River Classic Conference, will be split into four groups and play a five-game regular season followed by a two-game playoff format.
The schools are grouped based on a combination of enrollment and past success to provide competitive and unique matchups while still maintaining some traditional rivalries. Each school will play the other four teams in its group and one crossover game with a team from another group during the five-game regular season. Practices begin on March 8 and the first games will be played Friday, March 26.
Playoffs will be held during the final two weeks on April 30 and May 7 with every school guaranteed two games. The top two teams each from Groups A and B will compete in a four-team playoff, while the top two teams each from Groups C and D will do the same with semifinals followed by consolation and championship games. The third and fourth place teams from Groups A and B will comprise another four-team bracket and the third and fourth place teams from Groups C and D will also play off. The fifth place teams from all four divisions will play two games against each other the final two weeks.
Junior varsity and freshman (or JV-2) games will be held the following Monday between the same opponents as the Friday night varsity contests. Junior varsity games will be held at the opposite sites from the varsity games and freshman games will be played at the same locations.