St. Mary’s Springs captures third straight state title, defeats Regis 7-0 in Division 6

The St. Mary’s Springs Ledgers captured their third straight title, taking down Regis 7-0 in Division 6. This is the Ledgers’ ninth gold ball in school history.

The Ledgers defense dominated Regis on Thursday afternoon inside Camp Randall, holding the Ramblers to 2.8 yards per play.

Senior running back Marcus Orlandoni led the Ledgers with 20 carries for 75 yards and a touchdown. David Mueller added 14 carries for 57 yards.

To clinch the state title, the Ledgers recovered a Gus Theisen fumble with under two minutes to play and ran out the clock from there.

Bob Hyland has led this club to three straight championships. Last season, the Ledgers defeated Stratford 20-17. And in 2017, St. Mary’s Springs beat Iola-Scandinavia 35-12.