St. Norbert baseball starts off 5-0 for best start in program history

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – When it’s sunny out, there’s nothing better than the sound of the crack of a bat against a baseball. It brings back memories of Little League games, hot dogs, and peals of laughter.

For the St. Norbert’s baseball team, this year brings newfound joy and exhilaration for it’s sport. The Green Knights are off to their best start in program history, going 5-0 on Saturday and finishing out at 6-1 at the end of Sunday.

“I didn’t think I’d ever get to step on the field again,” senior Jack Maastricht said. He watched last spring as COVID-19 shut down what was supposed to be his senior season.

“Seeing the guys faces, that was the toughest part,” head coach Mike Wallerich said. “Not understanding in the long run, what might happen.”

“Every time I step up, every inning, every at bat.. is really, really special and it puts it in perspective,” Maastricht said.

With that gratefulness in mind, the Green Knights say the reason behind the hot start for the team is the work they put in during the offseason. They also credit the tenacity and positive mindset everyone had when so much was up in the air.

“There’s a lot of really special guys on the team. Especially our young guys, you don’t always see them stepping up, especially with Covid, it’s tough for them to get reps, really see what college baseball is about,” Maastricht said. “We’ve got a lot of young guys really coming through. It’s really impressive to see the way they step up and we’ve got a culture here that we like to keep and they’ve really embraced that too, just guys buying in.”