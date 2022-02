(WFRV) – Four St. Norbert teams are still in contention for conference titles in the final week of the regular season, and all four earned big wins Saturday.

The men’s and women’s basketball teams pulled off a sweep of Illinois Tech, with the men grabbing an 80-67 win and the women routing the visitors 81-42 at the Mulva Center.

In hockey, the Green Knight women swept Trine with a close 3-2 victory at the Cornerstone, while the men grabbed their 19th consecutive victory with a 5-2 win at MSOE.