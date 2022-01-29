St. Norbert earns school record 17th straight win in 10-5 romp over Trine

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – After climbing out of a 3-0 deficit to win Friday night, the St. Norbert men’s hockey team skipped the drama Saturday in a 10-5 rout of Trine.

The Green Knights earned their school record 17th straight win, remaining undefeated in conference play at the Cornerstone Complex Saturday night.

SNC outshot Trine 50-29 and outscored the Thunder 8-3 after the first period. Peter Bates, the nation’s leading scorer, netted three goals in the effort, pushing his season total to 23.

The Green Knights return home Friday, February 4th to take on MSOE.

