St. Norbert football game against Grinnell canceled, Grinnell announces withdraw from season

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) — St. Norbert College football game against Grinnell College on Saturday has been cancelled following Grinnell’s announcement that they will not finish the rest of the season.

According to Grinnell, the football team has been withdrawn from competitive play “to protect the health and safety of its student-athletes.”

The school says numerous injuries have left the team with only 28 players on the 39-member roster healthy and qualified to play.

“This decision is in line with the Athletic Department’s mission, which states that student-athletes benefit from an integrated, co-curricular experience that upholds the academic mission of the College as the department provides individualized and group instruction in a safe environment, celebrates academic excellence, and emphasizes experiential learning. The current state of the football team precludes the College from providing a safe environment.”

Grinnell has compiled a 0-3 record so far. The seven remaining season games will be forfeited during the suspension, beginning with Saturday’s game against St. Norbert.

St. Norbert will move to 2-2 following the cancellation of their game against Grinnell.