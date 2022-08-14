DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Ending the season at 5-5 is not the outcome the St. Norbert football team had for themselves. But as head coach Dan McCarty explains it, sometimes the life lessons learned are more important than the records.

“We’re teaching these guys about legacy,” McCarty said. “How can you leave this place better than how you found it?”

The Green Knights certainly took that to heart at the end of last season, outscoring their opponents in their last three games 181-28.

“Our whole objective was to win those last three games, ” senior Bryan Boockmeier said. “We feel confident we can take that momentum into this season and keep it going.”

Senior Richie Gilles says it’s about winning the day this season, and the Green Knights are confident they can put the rest of the league on notice.

“The chemistry we have with each other, it’s all coming together this year,” Gilles said. “We’re excited to play some football.”