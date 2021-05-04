St. Norbert hires Cam Fuller as new Athletic Director

(WFRV) – St. Norbert has hired Cam Fuller to be their next Director of Athletics and Physical Education.

Fuller spent the last eight years working with the Horizon League in their main office in Indianapolis, Ind.

Sturgeon Bay native Cam Fuller was hired as St. Norbert’s new athletic director.

Fuller started with the conference as an intern back in 2013, and worked his way up to become Assistant Commissioner for Competition, Branding & Sponsorship.

“We are delighted to have Cam join the St. Norbert College community,” St. Norbert College president Brian Bruess said. “He brings excellent experience, a deep commitment to the success of our scholar-athletes, and a genuine passion for our Catholic, Norbertine and liberal arts mission.”

“Cam’s previous experience in the Horizon League and in sports management will be invaluable to the college,” Bonds-Raacke said. “He is well positioned to build upon Tim Bald’s outstanding leadership and to carry forward St. Norbert’s long tradition of athletic excellence.”

Fuller, 31, is a Sturgeon Bay native and graduated from the University of Wisconsin Green Bay in 2013. He was also a standout golfer for the Phoenix during his time with Green Bay as a student athlete.

“My wife Kaylee and I are incredibly excited to join the St. Norbert College family,” Fuller said. “I am grateful to the search committee and to co-chairs Dr. Charley Jacobs and Corey Ciesielczyk for this tremendous opportunity. I would also like to extend my gratitude to President Bruess and to Dr. Bonds-Raacke for their thoughtful leadership throughout the process. I look forward to working with them to align the priorities of the department with the mission and vision of the college.

“The Green Knights will rise through a commitment to success in academics, athletics, student-athlete experience and community. St. Norbert College is a special place and I am eager to return to my home state to work with a talented group of student-athletes, coaches and staff.”

Fuller will replace Tim Bald, who is retiring after 17 years with the college.