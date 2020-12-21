St. Norbert hockey canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

(WFRV) – Both the St. Norbert men’s and women’s hockey programs will not take the ice this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the university announced on Monday.

“With the understanding that this decision is disappointing for those involved in our hockey programs, there is nothing that takes a higher priority than the health and well-being of our student-athletes,” said St. Norbert president Brian Bruess in a press release. “With that in mind St. Norbert College will not participate in intercollegiate athletics while conditions remain uncertain. The status of our Spring 2021 sports will be evaluated on an ongoing basis.”

The decision comes on the heels of St. Norbert canceling all fall and spring sports on December 3rd. Men’s volleyball, which competes in the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference, had their season canceled on December 7th.

The NCAA Sport Science Institute considers ice hockey a high risk sport in terms of the transmission of COVID-19.

St. Norbert has played men’s hockey at the varsity level since 1987, and has won five national championships. The last of which coming in 2018. Since joining the National Collegiate Hockey Association in 1994-95, the Green Knights have went on to win 16 conference championships and 15 NCHA playoff titles.

All St. Norbert athletes will return to campus with the rest of the student body on February 1st.