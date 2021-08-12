St. Norbert kicks off fall camp after lost season

De Pere, Wis. (WFRV) – The St. Norbert Green Knights took the field to prepare for the new season, their first since 2019 after last year was lost to the pandemic.

“Every guy I’ve talked to, myself included, how much it means to be back here. It’s been such a long break for everybody. I think this is one of the things we’ve missed most A lot of guys, football is kind of life. It’s definitely good to be back,’ said senior quarterback Ben Kohl.

Like much of the rest of Division III football, the Green Knights only took the field for practices in the spring. Preparing for the next fall and the next season, but the X’s and O’s aren’t the only thing St. Norbert will need to work on.

That’s with a very different group taking the field when they open the season September 4th against Loras College.

“The biggest goal in training camp right now is to come together as a team and get to know each other. Appreciate where you come from, what you’re about, what really drives you. We’ve got to jell as a football team. We need talent to win, but we need talent that believes in one another and putting the team first before individual priorities,” said head coach Dan McCarty.

