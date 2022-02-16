Video courtesy: MSOE Athletics

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Saturday loss to Concordia Chicago put St. Norbert’s chances at another men’s basketball conference title in jeopardy, but the Green Knights came through on the final night of the regular season to claim a share of their 10th league crown in the last 13 seasons.

The Green Knights defeated MSOE 74-49 Wednesday to earn a share of the NACC title with Concordia Wisconsin and Concordia Chicago. SNC will now have a bye to the quarterfinals of the conference tournament and will face either Wisconsin Lutheran or MSOE on Tuesday, February 22.

In the win over the Raiders, St. Norbert got off to a hot start and never looked back.

Jacob Bolwerk paced the scoring in the first 20 minutes to get the Green Knights out to a 40-22 halftime lead, and freshman Parker Lawrence helped SNC step on the gas after the break.

Bolwerk and Lawrence led the team in scoring with 16 and 13 points, respectively, as four Green Knights scored in double figures.

St. Norbert shot a blistering 60.9 percent from the field in the first half while limiting the Raiders to just 22 percent.

The Green Knights finished the regular season at 15-9 overall and 11-6 in NACC play, with Concordia Wisconsin and Concordia Chicago also coming in at 11-6.

By virtue of a three-way tiebreaker, SNC earns the No. 3 seed and could only get one home game in the conference tournament.

Click the video for highlights of Wednesday’s win at MSOE.